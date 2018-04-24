FREE BOOKS FOR HARTFORD AND NEW BRITAIN KIDS UNDER 5 — DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR HOME

• Register your Hartford or New Britain child at birth and we do the rest!

• Imagination Library will send them a new, age-appropriate book each month for FREE.

• If you sign up when your child is born, that’s a total of 60 free books by their 5th birthday – plus monthly tips to help • them grow into lifelong readers.

• There is no cost or obligation to your family!

IS MY CHILD ELIGIBLE?

• Your child is eligible for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library if they meet the two following requirements:

• Your child resides in Hartford, CT (zip codes: 06101, 06102, 06103, 06104, 06105, 06106, 06108, 06112, 06114, 06115).

OR

• Your child resides in New Britain, CT (zip codes: 06050, 06051, 06052, 06053).

• Your child is under the age of five.