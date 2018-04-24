Donate

FREE BOOKS FOR HARTFORD AND NEW BRITAIN KIDS UNDER 5 — DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR HOME
• Register your Hartford or New Britain child at birth and we do the rest!
• Imagination Library will send them a new, age-appropriate book each month for FREE.
• If you sign up when your child is born, that’s a total of 60 free books by their 5th birthday – plus monthly tips to help • them grow into lifelong readers.
• There is no cost or obligation to your family!

IS MY CHILD ELIGIBLE?
• Your child is eligible for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library if they meet the two following requirements:
• Your child resides in Hartford, CT (zip codes: 06101, 06102, 06103, 06104, 06105, 06106, 06108, 06112, 06114, 06115).

OR

• Your child resides in New Britain, CT (zip codes: 06050, 06051, 06052, 06053).

• Your child is under the age of five.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS?
Books are mailed to the address listed on the official registration form. If your child’s address changes, you must contact United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut or update the address online through your parent account, in order to continue receiving books.

For more information, call United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut at 860-493-6832.

MAKE A GIFT
If you’d like to make a gift in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Hartford, please complete the form. $40 = cost of providing an Imagination Library book to a Hartford child each month for one year!

Paper Register Form
View Flyer

If you have any questions contact DPIL@unitedwayinc.org or call John Prescod at 860.493.1107.

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Hartford is brought to you by:

Dolly Parton Imagination Library New Britain is brought to you by:

Federal funds earmarked by U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, CT-05.

